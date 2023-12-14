Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 15 late game previews 

Published: Dec 14, 2023 at 02:56 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast. They start the show with their hot takes for the week (0:30); then they continue their preview of the Sunday games, starting with the Jets at Dolphins (2:50), Giants at Saints (4:24), Texans at Titans (6:35), and Chief at Patriots (8:34). Should you start Tommy DeVito, Noah Brown, and Ezekiel Elliott?

Next, they preview the 49ers at Cardinals (11:00), Commanders at Rams (11:50), and the Cowboys and Bills (12:54); and give their predictions for Kyler Murray, Terry McLaurin, and Stefon Diggs. Then they turn to the Sunday Night game between the Ravens and Jaguars (14:27) and the Monday night game between the Eagles and Seahawks (16:17) and discuss whether they trust Keaton Mitchell and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Grant and Florio wrap the show by sharing which two players they believe will deliver big this week (18:06).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

