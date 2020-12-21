Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 15 Fantasy Recap (aka Next Stop, Championships)

Published: Dec 21, 2020 at 02:43 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo discusses the week's biggest headlines including Philadelphia Eagles QB ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿' outstanding debut performance against the Arizona Cardinals, ﻿Tony Pollard﻿ making a run at the Dallas Cowboys top RB position, and Tennessee Titans QB ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿'s dominant showing against the Detroit Lions (3:17). Next, in the 'Chex Marks the Spot' segment, Marcas and Kimmi discuss whether players such as ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, ﻿David Montgomery﻿ and ﻿Corey Davis﻿ can sustain their success in 2021 (22:53). Then, our hosts reveal their top waiver wire targets following most of Week 15 including names such as ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, Le'Veon Bell and even ﻿Tyler Eifert﻿ (34:40)! Later, Marcas and Kimmi help fantasy owners win their league championships by highlighting whether players such as ﻿Russell Wilson﻿, ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ and ﻿Marvin Jones﻿ are potential league winners (42:47). Finally, the hosts round out the show by previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals (52:55).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcasts network.

Listen on:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Michael F. Florio's Week 15 fantasy football matchups

Every week this article will look at the best and toughest matchups for each position in fantasy football. It also will give you five players whose fantasy value is on the rise.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 15 fantasy football sleepers

A favorable matchup against Texans gives several Colts players a chance for big games while Jalen Hurts figures to build on an impressive debut in a matchup against the Cardinals. Michael Florio breaks down his sleeper picks for Week 15.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 15 Saturday fantasy football matchups

It's a special Saturday game edition of the fantasy matchups column, with a team-by-team look at the Bills, Broncos, Panthers and Packers. 
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 14 fantasy football matchups

Every week this article will look at the best and toughest matchups for each position in fantasy football. It also will give you five players whose fantasy value is on the rise.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 14 fantasy football sleepers

Cole Beasley has a chance to show out against the Steelers while Jalen Hurts looks to make an impact in a tough matchup against the Saints. Michael Florio offers his top sleeper picks for Week 14.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 fantasy recap (aka The Last Days)

Marcas Grant and Kimmi Chex go over the week's biggest headlines, waiver wire targets, the three remaining games and they do the "Chex Marks the Spot" segment.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 Weekend Preview (aka Closing Time)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio discuss the biggest headlines. They're then joined by five-time MLB All-Star Adrian Gonzalez to chat about his fantasy football season and his Chargers. The duo then talks about players with great value on Draft Kings and has the 'Ask a Nerd' segment.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 13 fantasy football matchups

Every week this article will look at the best and toughest matchups for each position in fantasy football. It also will give you five players whose fantasy value is on the rise.
news

Michael F. Florio's Week 13 fantasy football sleepers

Colts RB Johnathan Taylor and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins rank among the top sleeper options heading into Week 13.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 Starts and Sits (aka The Beginning of the End)

Marcas Grant and Adam Rank dive into the latest news involving Will Fuller and George Kittle. The guys then discuss who to start in Week 13, playoff heroes and zeroes and waiver wire adds.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 Fantasy Recap (aka Last Calls)

Marcas Grant and Kimmi Chex go over the biggest fantasy headlines, what big performances they believe in, waiver wire targets, Monday night's Seahawks-Eagles game and Tuesday night's Ravens-Steelers game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW