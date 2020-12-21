NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 15 Fantasy Recap (aka Next Stop, Championships)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo discusses the week's biggest headlines including Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' outstanding debut performance against the Arizona Cardinals, Tony Pollard making a run at the Dallas Cowboys top RB position, and Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill's dominant showing against the Detroit Lions (3:17). Next, in the 'Chex Marks the Spot' segment, Marcas and Kimmi discuss whether players such as Baker Mayfield, David Montgomery and Corey Davis can sustain their success in 2021 (22:53). Then, our hosts reveal their top waiver wire targets following most of Week 15 including names such as Tua Tagovailoa, Le'Veon Bell and even Tyler Eifert (34:40)! Later, Marcas and Kimmi help fantasy owners win their league championships by highlighting whether players such as Russell Wilson, Giovani Bernard and Marvin Jones are potential league winners (42:47). Finally, the hosts round out the show by previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals (52:55).
