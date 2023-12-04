NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 recap

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 13. The guys start off with the latest news from a week full of injuries and tell you what to do if you lost Tank Dell, Rhamondre Stevenson, and more.
Then they discuss the week's biggest takeaways including elite performances from De’Von Achane, Deebo Samuel, and Jordan Love (10:10). Grant and Florio wrap things up by reviewing the rest of the week's top performers and biggest disappointments (15:29).
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.