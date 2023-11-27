NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 recap

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 12. The guys start things off with the latest news (1:32), including the Panthers firing head coach Frank Reich and injuries to Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. Then the hosts discuss the week's biggest takeaways (3:58), like Devin Singletary's emergence as the primary Texans running back and Cooper Kupp's recent struggles. Grant and Florio wrap things up by going through the week's top performers and biggest disappointments (9:36).