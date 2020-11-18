NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 11 Starts and Sits (aka Stretch Running)

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as the Cowboys activating Andy Dalton from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (5:34). Next, Marcas and Adam go over some players who you should be looking to trade for or away at the trade deadline (17:00) and preview Thursday Night Football between the Cardinals and Seahawks (35:25). Then, the guys tell you who to start and sit for your Week 11 lineups (45:38). Finally, they round out the show with some waiver wire advice (1:04:33).