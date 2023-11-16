NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 11 matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's Week 11 matchups. The hosts start the show by discussing Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder surgery and whether to start Justin Fields this weekend. Then they break down the Thursday Night Football game between the Bengals and Ravens and share their expectations for Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. After that Grant and Florio preview the early Sunday games, including which Steelers and Bears running backs to start and whether any Packers wide receivers should make it into your lineup.
2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 11: QB Josh Dobbs, RB Devin Singletary among top targets
Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a pair of NFC North QBs.
2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 10: Trey McBride, Jake Ferguson fuel tight end renaissance
Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a bevy of intriguing tight ends.
