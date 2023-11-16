NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 11 matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's Week 11 matchups. The hosts start the show by discussing Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder surgery and whether to start Justin Fields this weekend. Then they break down the Thursday Night Football game between the Bengals and Ravens and share their expectations for Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. After that Grant and Florio preview the early Sunday games, including which Steelers and Bears running backs to start and whether any Packers wide receivers should make it into your lineup.