NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 11 Fantasy Recap (aka Bad Breaks)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as Bengals QB Joe Burrow tearing his ACL (4:53). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where they discuss if they believe in certain performances from players like Damiere Byrd or Dallas Goedert (23:27). Then, they both gave us their waiver wire targets after most of the Week 11 games (28:35). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing Monday Night Football between the Rams and Buccaneers (44:00).