NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Fantasy Recap (aka What Have We Learned?)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap the first week of the 2021 season! To start, the hosts talk through the top headlines from the weekend, including the latest on Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, the emergence of San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell, Zack Moss being a healthy scratch for the Buffalo Bills, and Ryan Fitzpatrick's hip injury in Washington. After that, the hosts cover the top performers from Sunday's action, discussing the long-term outlook after exceptional games by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, and the Arizona Cardinals defensive unit. Then, the experts play a game of Panic or Patience after disastrous fantasy outings by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Jaguars running back James Robinson, and Titans wide receiver Julio Jones. Later, Marcas and Michael review rookie wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, and Rondale Moore. Finally, the hosts close the show with the top Waiver Wire pickups for Week 2.