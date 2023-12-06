Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Trevor Lawrence injury update, Week 14 previews 

Published: Dec 06, 2023 at 06:46 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's week 14 matchups. The hosts start the show with an update on the injuries to Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk (1:00). Then they discuss the Thursday night game between the Patriots and Steelers and whether they would start any Patriots players (3:40).

Next, they preview the early Sunday games, starting with the Buccaneers at Falcons (7:55), Rams at Ravens (10:20) and Lions at Bears (12:12). Can you trust Drake London, Keaton Mitchell and Jared Goff?

Then the guys talk about the Colts at Bengals (14:35), Jaguars at Browns (16:22), Panthers at Saints (18:16) and Texans at Jets (20:24). Then, they discuss what to do with the Jags wide receivers, Tee Higgins and Noah Brown.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 waiver wire; are you really picking up Joe Flacco?

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 recap

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 13. 
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 14: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Curtis Samuel among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including one former Pro Bowl RB playing Thursday night.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 13

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio give you their list of players to start and sit in week 13.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Byemageddon streamers + Week 13 late game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return to help you get through "Byemageddon." 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Jonathan Taylor's thumb, Week 13 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's week 13 matchups.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy playoff schedules + Week 13 waiver wire

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 12 matchups.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 12 matchups.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13: QB Russell Wilson, TE Pat Freiermuth among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including one Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 late game previews  

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 12 matchups.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of NFL's week 12 matchups.