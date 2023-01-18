NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: The 2023 Fantasy offseason begins!

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are BACK in the New Year for a special edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! Today, the guys break down this past weekend's Super Wild Card Weekend games and the fantasy outlook for a few players, including several high-profile QBs, going into the 2023 season. They also preview this upcoming weekend's Divisional Round matchups while discussing the fantasy postseason stock of several rising stars.
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.