Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17

Published: Dec 29, 2023 at 05:44 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio give you their list of players to start and sit in your fantasy championship week! Tune in to find out which quarterbacks (1:00), wide receivers (3:52), running backs (6:38), and tight ends (8:46) they would play this week.

The hosts are also joined by NFL Researcher LaQuan Jones to give their end-of-season awards (11:09). Then they take a trip to "Club Dub" and tell you which guys they believe will score at least 25 fantasy points (26:40).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

