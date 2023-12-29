NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio give you their list of players to start and sit in your fantasy championship week! Tune in to find out which quarterbacks (1:00), wide receivers (3:52), running backs (6:38), and tight ends (8:46) they would play this week.
The hosts are also joined by NFL Researcher LaQuan Jones to give their end-of-season awards (11:09). Then they take a trip to "Club Dub" and tell you which guys they believe will score at least 25 fantasy points (26:40).
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.