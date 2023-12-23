Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16

Published: Dec 22, 2023 at 07:16 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio give you their list of players to start and sit in Week 16. Tune in to find out which quarterbacks (1:20), wide receivers (4:04), running backs (8:51), and tight ends (11:42) they would start this week.

The hosts are also joined by NFL Researcher LaQuan Jones to discuss the week's top streaming options (14:42). Then they take a trip to "Club Dub" and tell you which guys they believe will score at least 25 fantasy points (20:34).

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

