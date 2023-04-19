NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Should the Colts trade for Lamar Jackson?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The draft is quickly approaching and the guys are here to educate you on what rookies will be the ones to look for next year and what teams may be the best fit for them. This week, the guys are breaking down the wants and needs for the teams in the AFC/NFC South. Could the Texans skip on drafting a QB? Could the Colts trade for Lamar Jackson? We answer these questions and more!