Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Should the Colts trade for Lamar Jackson?

Published: Apr 19, 2023 at 05:30 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The draft is quickly approaching and the guys are here to educate you on what rookies will be the ones to look for next year and what teams may be the best fit for them. This week, the guys are breaking down the wants and needs for the teams in the AFC/NFC South. Could the Texans skip on drafting a QB? Could the Colts trade for Lamar Jackson? We answer these questions and more!

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

