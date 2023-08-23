NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC South fantasy season preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! To start off the guys discuss trending headlines around the NFL. With the Colts granting RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, does this change his fantasy value? The pair also play a quick game of "Who'd You Rather?" for teams that have elite offenses but frustrating backfield situations for fantasy football. The hosts then continue their fantasy division preview by breaking down the NFC South!