NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC East Fantasy Camp (AKA Eastern Promises)

Marcas Grant is joined by Bob Harris of Football Diehards and Bob Lung of Big Guy Fantasy Sports for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this all NFC East episode, the trio starts out by previewing each team and answering any questions surrounding some of their players (5:30). Next, the group does the "Superlatives" segment where they answer who will be the top scoring running back and wide receiver in the division, who is being overdrafted and who is the biggest sleeper (30:30). Finally they round out the show by playing "Either/Or" by deciding which player is better to have from the NFC East in fantasy for 2020 (35:33).