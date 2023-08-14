Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy season preview, AFC North, Chris Johnson visit

Published: Aug 14, 2023 at 06:31 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. This week, the hosts are joined by former All-Pro running back Chris Johnson as he discusses what he's been up to in his post-playing career, which current player he thinks has the potential to break his 2,006 rushing yards record, and why he won't allow his sons to play the running back position. 

Then the hosts continue their fantasy division preview by breaking down the AFC North.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC East fantasy season preview; a visit from Warren Sharp

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC East fantasy season preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Chargers training camp visit

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Mission accepted

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: ADP check

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Best ball vs. managed leagues

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Best free-agent RB fits 

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Black box offenses 

On this week's episode of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast, Marcas Grant is joined by NFL researcher LaQuan Jones.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: RBs banding together

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Aaron Rodgers Who? 

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Teammate ADP head-to-head 

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!