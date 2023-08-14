NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy season preview, AFC North, Chris Johnson visit

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. This week, the hosts are joined by former All-Pro running back Chris Johnson as he discusses what he's been up to in his post-playing career, which current player he thinks has the potential to break his 2,006 rushing yards record, and why he won't allow his sons to play the running back position.
Then the hosts continue their fantasy division preview by breaking down the AFC North.
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.