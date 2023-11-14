Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy mailbag + Week 11 Waiver Wire

Published: Nov 14, 2023 at 02:31 PM

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast. First the hosts answer listener questions, then Matt Okada stops by to talk about his top waiver wire targets heading into week 11. Tune in to find out what Matt thinks of Devin Singletary, Brandin Cooks and Noah Brown.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 10 recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with another episode of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 11: QB Josh Dobbs, RB Devin Singletary among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a pair of NFC North QBs.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, sit 'em Week 10

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with another episode of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 10's late Sunday matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the second half of the NFL's week 10 matchups. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 10 matchup preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's week 10 matchups. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Who'd you rather + Week 10 waiver wire

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 9 recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another episode of the Fantasy Football podcast. 
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 10: Trey McBride, Jake Ferguson fuel tight end renaissance

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a bevy of intriguing tight ends.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 9

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another episode of the Fantasy Football podcast. 
news

Dolphins-Chiefs fantasy preview: Who to start, avoid in Week 9 game in Frankfurt, Germany

NFL Fantasy's Matt Okada offers advice about who to start and who to avoid playing in Week 9's International Series showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on NFL Network and NFL+.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 9 matchup previews continued

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another episode of the Fantasy Football podcast. 