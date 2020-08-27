NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: TE preview (a.k.a. Hybrid Theory)

Published: Aug 27, 2020 at 03:54 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael Florio for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as David Montgomery's groin injury and Mike Williams missing 2-4 weeks with a shoulder injury (3:02). Next, Marcas and Michael do a full-length tight end preview for the 2020 fantasy season including draft strategy (14:37). Lastly, they round out the show by discussing the off-the-radar tight ends (42:43).

