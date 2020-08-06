NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: NFC West (aka Camp Closing Time)

Marcas Grant is joined by Mike Tagliere of FantasyPros and NFL Network fantasy researcher Michael Florio for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! In this all NFC West episode, the trio starts out by previewing each team and answering any questions surrounding some of their players (4:10). Next, the group does the "Superlatives" segment where they answer who will be the top scoring quarterback and running back in the division, who is being overdrafted and who is the biggest sleeper (40:23)? Finally they round out the show by playing "Either/Or" by deciding which player is better to have from the NFC West in fantasy for 2020 (47:47).