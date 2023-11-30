NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Byemageddon streamers + Week 13 late game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return to help you get through "Byemageddon." They start the show with their list of top QB, TE, and DST streamers for the week, including Baker Mayfield, Juwan Johnson, and the Falcons DST.
Then Grant and Florio preview the week's late Sunday games: the Panthers at the Buccaneers (6:49), Browns at Rams (8:35), 49ers at Eagles (10:01), Chiefs at Packers (11:44), and Bengals at Jaguars (13:02). They wrap the show by telling which two players will deliver big this week (14:39).
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.