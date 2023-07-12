NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Best ball vs. managed leagues

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, the hosts go through some of the trending headlines around the NFL. The guys react to Jim Irsay's recent comments on QB Anthony Richardson and give us their opinion on who they think should start for the Colts in Week 1. The pair then give us an update on what their current rosters look like for the annual fantasy football tournament, Scott Fish Bowl.