NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC West fantasy season preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, the fantasy experts are joined by DraftKings analyst and founder of Establish The Run, Adam Levitan. The guys discuss running back committees, who the safest option is from the Chiefs' backfield, and which running back to draft from the Eagles.
Then the hosts continue their fantasy division preview by breaking down the AFC West! Will Michael Mayer be a fantasy-relevant tight end this year? How much should we fear regression for Austin Ekeler? We answer all this and more!
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.