NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A conversation with Mike Tagliere (aka Keeping Up With the Julio Joneses)

Marcas Grant is joined by the legendary Mike Tagliere of FantasyPros for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. Marcas and Mike start with reactions to the news that wide receiver Julio Jones has been traded to the Tennessee Titans and how this move impacts the fantasy outlook for Jones, Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts (2:02). Then, they discuss expectations for Titans receiver A.J. Brown, running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (10:28). Next, the hosts cover different draft strategies for best ball and re-draft leagues (14:05), the biggest mistakes best ball players make in their drafts (16:57), and the importance of slot receivers in PPR formats (18:05). After that, Marcas asks Mike about his concerns with players like Washington running back Antonio Gibson and Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (24:39) before Mike cautions against drafting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and (current) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (29:26). Finally, the duo wraps up the show with some rapid-fire topics touching on Chicago sports, regional food, and all-time great music (32:17).
