NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A conversation with Bob Harris (a.k.a Free Range of Outcomes)

Published: Jun 15, 2021 at 04:29 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by a true fantasy football OG, Bob Harris of Football Diehards, for this new minicamp edition of the NFL Fantasy Football podcast. Marcas kicks off the show by asking Bob about draft strategies, following ADP, and trying to gauge a player's talent versus his opportunity (3:26). Then, Marcas and Bob discuss Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and why Bob is always in a running back frenzy (12:25). Next, they cover any concerns with ﻿Julio Jones﻿ affecting ﻿Derrick Henry﻿'s workload with the Tennessee Titans (15:34) and take a thorough look at tight end draft strategy, including where to target ﻿Travis Kelce﻿, ﻿Darren Waller﻿, ﻿George Kittle﻿, and beyond (18:55).

Later, the hosts talk through a handful of guys and teams with a vast range of outcomes, including Chiefs running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ (23:00), Browns wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ (25:26), Giants tight end ﻿Evan Engram﻿ (27:50), the New Orleans Saints quarterback situation (29:54), and the entire New York Jets offense (33:35). Finally, the duo wraps up the show with rapid-fire topics touching on cats, yoga, and bands to see live post-pandemic (37:02).

