NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2020 Season Odds and Ends (aka The Cleanup)

Published: Dec 30, 2020 at 04:21 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the final NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of 2020! First, the duo dives into the latest news including Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook missing his matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jalen Hurts being named the Philadelphia Eagles starting QB for Week 17 against the Washington Football Team and the Los Angeles Rams playing their Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals without multiple starters (4:10). Next, Marcas & Adam advise who to start and sit in Week 17 lineups including Drew Brees﻿, Jonathan Taylor, Calvin Ridley﻿, Tee Higgins﻿, Christian Kirk and Austin Hooper (14:03). Then, the crew make their Draft Kings daily fantasy value picks, highlighting players such as Philip Rivers﻿, Leonard Fournette﻿, Melvin Gordon and Zach Pascal (35:16). After that, the guys dip into some sports memorabilia with the Panini Trading Cards 'Best of the Pack' segment discussing the 2021 value of Antonio Gibson, ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿ (45:14). Marcas and Adam round out the show and the 2020 fantasy season with their predictions on who will reign supreme as the fantasy MVP of 2021 (54:00).

