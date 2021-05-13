NFL Fantasy Football: Best, worst schedules by position

Quarterbacks

Best

Cam Netwon/Mac Jones, New England Patriots (19.40 FPA): We don't yet know who Bill Belichick's starting quarterback will be when Week 1 rolls around. But we do know that they could have a forgiving schedule -- on paper, at least. A pair of games against the Jets is worth paying attention to, while matchups with the Texans, Cowboys and Falcons could be worth taking advantage of. Whether the Pats have the pass-catchers to exploit those matchups remains to be seen.

﻿Drew Lock﻿/﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿, Denver Broncos (19.06 FPA): Much like New England, Denver is likely to have its own quarterback battle in training camp. Whoever wins that tilt will get to take aim at the Raiders twice along with the Jaguars, Jets and Lions. In case you weren't already on the ﻿Courtland Sutton﻿ hype train, this could be the push you need to buy a ticket.

﻿Carson Wentz﻿, Indianapolis Colts (19.05 FPA): Frank Reich and the Colts will see if they can help Wentz return to the form that made him an MVP candidate in 2017. They won't have the schedule as an excuse. Six games in the division against the Texans, Jaguars and Titans are very attractive as are contests against the Jets and Raiders. People might ignore Wentz in drafts, but he could have sleeper potential.

Worst

﻿Russell Wilson﻿, Seattle Seahawks (17.60 FPA): Well this Is certainly not encouraging. Last year's #LetRussCook initiative didn't go so great. By the midpoint of the year, Seattle seemed reluctant to keep Wilson as the head chef. Having to face the Rams and 49ers twice a year won't excite anyone. Neither will games against the Saints, Steelers and the Football Team. Fantasy managers have been fading Russ for years in drafts. That could continue in 2021.

﻿Jared Goff﻿, Detroit Lions (17.82 FPA): Welcome to Detroit, Goff! This isn't how the former Ram wanted to start his Lions career. His opponents in the NFC North will do him no favors in 2021. To make matters worse, he'll also have to take on the 49ers and Steelers as well as a trip to Los Angeles to take on his former team.