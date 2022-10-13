NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 6 sleepers

Speaking of mobile quarterbacks … hello, Justin Fields! The second-year quarterback is Chicago’s second-leading rusher. In fairness, David Montgomery missing a game has a lot to do with that. Fields nonetheless is running a bit more in 2022 than he did in his rookie season and is fifth in rushing yards among quarterbacks. You love to see it. You also love to see him throwing the ball more. He’s logged more than 20 passing attempts with double-digit completions in each of the past two games. Fields also played his best game of the season last week against Minnesota, albeit in a loss. Maybe that sounds like a backhanded compliment. But from where he began the season, it’s definite progress.

This week, he faces a Washington defense that has been a soft target for opposing quarterbacks all season long. The Commanders have allowed multiple passing touchdowns to three of the five signal-callers they’ve faced. Teams are also not afraid to go vertical against Washington. No team has allowed more air yards per attempt than Washington this year (per Next Gen Stats). Fields isn’t afraid to take his shots with 42% of his attempts (37 of 88) travelling at least 20 yards downfield. If he can connect on a few of those on Thursday night, it could be a good week.