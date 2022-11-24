NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 12 sleepers

It’s been a tumultuous year in Indianapolis. A quarterback change followed by a coaching change followed by another quarterback change. In the interim, the fantasy fortunes of those supporting the Colts have yo-yo’d week to week. One thing is certain, this is a better offense when Ryan is under center. That doesn’t mean you’re always going to start him. But when the mood is right, you can slide him into the lineup.





We’re feeling in a good mood this week because the Colts are hosting the Steelers. This Pittsburgh defense isn’t the formidable stop unit we’ve seen in years past. This group is ranked 24th in total defense and 31st against the pass. Ryan has fared rather well against some of the better matchups, most recently putting up 22 points against the Raiders in Week 10. Understanding that Ryan’s ceiling is low, he’s best reserved for 2-QB situations but there is value to be had.