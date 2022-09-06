NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 1 sleepers

You’re never quite sure which version of Jameis will show up in a game. It might be the good Jameis or the bad Jameis. Sometimes you’ll get both in the same game. Either way, it’s been a while since we got a long look at any version of Jameis. But there’s reason to think that we can get Good Jameis in his return from last year’s season-ending ACL injury. That reason? The Falcons defense.





Last year, the Falcons were a soft target against opposing passing games. The Dirty Birds allowed a 67.8 percent completion percentage -- fifth-highest in the league. This year’s defense doesn’t project to be much better. With Michael Thomas healthy and rookie Chris Olave in tow, the Saints should have an efficient aerial attack. Look for Jameis and company to get off to a hot start -- sending quarterback-insecure fantasy managers racing to the waiver wire for help.