NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 12

We worried about what might happen to Devonta Freeman when ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ returned to the Ravens. If Week 11 was any indication, maybe we shouldn't. Freeman out-snapped Murray, 43-29, and scored 22 touches to Murray's 12. The lead running back in the Baltimore offense is always a good deal. The lead running back in the Baltimore offense facing a Browns defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to the position is an even better deal. And, oh by the way, Freeman is still available in more than 60 percent of NFL.com leagues. Just saying.

It was fun when ﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿ finally scored an NFL touchdown, wasn't it? Yes. Yes, it was. Enough about that, let's talk about ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿. Over New England's last four games, it's Bourne -- not Meyers -- who has held receiving supremacy in the Patriots offense. He leads the team in receptions and yards in that stretch while being second in targets. That gives him a sleeper identity for this week's game against the Titans. Tennessee's defense is better than it was, but it's still not great. The Titans have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers through the past four games. This isn't a Bourne ultimatum, but starting him could pay dividends.

Full disclosure: I normally start compiling names for this list on Sunday afternoon as the games are being played. Then sometime on Monday evening, I begin writing this column for a Tuesday publication. This week, I looked back on my list and saw ﻿Chris Conley﻿. I spent several minutes wondering if I had blacked out during the day on Sunday. Or maybe I'd left my computer open, and someone was playing a trick on me. But Conley had a season high in targets last week and will face the Jets. Ten different receivers have logged at least five catches in a game versus the Jetropolitans, including names as illustrious as Josh Reynolds and Chester Rogers. Conley won't have much appeal in season-long leagues, but could be an interesting DFS play.