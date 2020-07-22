Fans required to wear face coverings at NFL games in 2020

All fans attending NFL games this season will be required to wear a face covering.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced the league-wide plan Wednesday.
Several NFL teams announced they'd require any fans attending games to wear masks. McCarthy's announcement makes the mandate pervasive.
It remains unclear to what extent fans will be able to attend games. The Jets and Giants announced this week they would play home games without fans. A number of teams are planning for dramatically reduced numbers of fans in the stands at this point.
Regardless of how many fans are allowed to attend games in 2020, they'll be required to wear face coverings.