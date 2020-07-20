Giants, Jets to play without fans at MetLife Stadium in 2020

The NFL is moving forward with its scheduled season, but fans won't be able to see it in person in New Jersey.
The New York Giants and New York Jets will play their 2020 home games without fans in the stands at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford after New Jersey governor Phil Murphy informed the teams Monday his 500-person statewide limit for outdoor gatherings applies to both teams.
The two clubs released a joint statement on the announcement:
"Today Governor Murphy announced that, due to the ongoing public health crisis, his Executive Order limiting outdoor public gatherings will apply to events at MetLife Stadium until further notice. This decision was reached after careful consideration of the current state of the COVID-19 crisis, in discussions with the Giants and Jets, and in consideration of the health and safety of our fans, players and staff, which will continue to be the primary focus for our teams.
"We support Governor Murphy's decision in the interest of public health and safety and, until circumstances change, both the Giants and Jets will play our games without the benefit of fans in attendance. Although we would prefer to have fans at MetLife Stadium for our games, we will continue to work with Governor Murphy's office and will provide updates if necessary."
The teams also announced their training camps and practices will not be open to the public in 2020, urging fans to "continue to take the necessary precautions recommended by health officials to stay safe," adding the teams are looking "forward to seeing you at MetLife Stadium as soon as possible."
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected sports across the world, with soccer returning in Europe last month to empty stadiums and the sport following suit stateside this month with the restart of MLS play. Major League Baseball is set to begin regular-season play in front of empty stadiums on July 23, while the National Basketball Association has descended upon Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando to a bubble environment in which teams are isolated from the general public while training for and eventually resuming their regular season at the end of this month.
