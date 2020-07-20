Giants, Jets to play without fans at MetLife Stadium in 2020

The NFL is moving forward with its scheduled season, but fans won't be able to see it in person in New Jersey.

The New York Giants and New York Jets will play their 2020 home games without fans in the stands at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford after New Jersey governor Phil Murphy informed the teams Monday his 500-person statewide limit for outdoor gatherings applies to both teams.

The two clubs released a joint statement on the announcement:

"Today Governor Murphy announced that, due to the ongoing public health crisis, his Executive Order limiting outdoor public gatherings will apply to events at MetLife Stadium until further notice. This decision was reached after careful consideration of the current state of the COVID-19 crisis, in discussions with the Giants and Jets, and in consideration of the health and safety of our fans, players and staff, which will continue to be the primary focus for our teams.