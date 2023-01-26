NFL extends partnership with Players Coalition by committing an additional $15 million over five years

Seeking to build on positive gains they have made in the fight to combat racial and social injustice, the NFL and the Players Coalition have agreed to extend their partnership by an additional five years and $15 million in grants, NFL.com has learned.

A formal announcement is expected Thursday afternoon. (EDITOR'S UPDATE: A couple hours after publishing, the league did indeed announce the expanded partnership.)

"In our first five years, we have supported public defender equity, lobbied for second chances for those serving long sentences and advocated for racial equality in our legal and education systems," Players Coalition co-founder and 14-year NFL veteran Anquan Boldin said. "We have pushed for accountability for powerful actors and called attention to races where elected officials have tremendous authority over equity issues -- people like district attorneys and sheriffs. We have achieved a lot, but the work isn't close to being done. Now, we have the resources to continue it and increase our reach."

The NFL and the Players Coalition first partnered in 2018, under what the league now calls the Inspire Change Initiative. Since then, the NFL and its teams, along with the players, have surpassed the initial 10-year, $250 million that was committed to fight systemic racism in 2020.