Around the NFL

NFL, Players Coalition finalize social justice partnership

Published: May 22, 2018 at 02:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

The NFL and the Players Coalition finalized a partnership Monday that dedicates close to $90 million for efforts and programs combating social inequality, NFL Network's Jim Trotter reported.

The partnership aims to work closely with players, teams and other groups in a new and expanded community improvement program that was agreed to in principle during the Fall League Meeting. The formal agreement comes after NFL team owners voted during the Annual League Meeting in March to implement a local matching funds component to the social justice initiative with the Players Coalition.

The initiative comes in response to player demonstrations during the national anthem before games last season. NFL owners and players, who formed the Players Coalition, met during the Fall League Meeting in October to discuss social issues important to players. The Players Coalition, which was co-founded by Malcolm Jenkins and Anquan Boldin last year, has worked closely with the NFL to address those issues.

In January, the NFL, in conjunction with the Players Coalition, launched the *Let's Listen Together* campaign to highlight efforts made by teams and players in their local communities.

The subject of player protests during the national anthem will be among the topics discussed at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta this week, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith sticking with Desmond Ridder at QB despite struggles

A change isn't coming at quarterback in Atlanta, at least not yet. Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday he is sticking with second-year quarterback ﻿Desmond Ridder﻿ as his starter, despite Ridder's difficulties.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered fractured finger on left hand, not expected to miss time

Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand and a gruesome fingernail injury during Sunday's victory over the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Saints' Derek Carr: Shoulder injury 'no excuse for us playing the way we did' in blowout loss to Bucs

Derek Carr﻿ suited up Sunday for the Saints despite suffering an AC joint injury to his throwing shoulder in Week 3 that kept the quarterback out of practice early last week. It showed in a 26-9 loss to Tampa Bay.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud on breaking home losing streak: 'Not winning since 2021...that is not flying for anybody in this building'

The Houston Texans entered Sunday's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers having not won a home contest in 644 days. But all that changed on Sunday with QB C.J. Stroud continuing his great rookie season.
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White feared to have suffered torn Achilles

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football.
news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith shoulders blame for not 'jump-starting the offense early' in loss to Jaguars

With high-end talent on the field, you'd think the Falcons would boast a dynamic, explosive offense. So far, in 2023, that's simply not been the case.
news

Cowboys' DaRon Bland after two-INT game in win over Patriots: 'Teams will try and test me' 

With Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs out for the season, DaRon Bland filled those superstar shoes by intercepting Mac Jones twice. "I feel like that every week, I feel like the teams will try and test me," Bland said. 
news

49ers OT Trent Williams thinks RB Christian McCaffrey could win NFL MVP: 'This might be the year'

San Francisco 49er Trent Williams thinks teammate Christian McCaffrey has a chance to end up winning NFL MVP. "This might be the year. I can see it," Williams said. 
news

Robert Saleh lauds Zach Wilson after Jets' loss: 'If he plays like that, we're gonna win a lot of football games'

Zach Wilson turned in perhaps the most impressive performance of his young career. Unfortunately, his New York Jets still fell to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20, and a Wilson fumble in the fourth quarter loomed large in the loss. 
news

Justin Herbert leads Chargers win despite suffering 'flesh wound' on left hand

With his left, non-throwing hand bandaged, Justin Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, highlighted by a 51-yard completion to Josh Palmer that clinched the victory.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick suffers largest defeat of career in loss to Cowboys; Mac Jones to remain starting QB

The Patriots lost 38-3 to the Cowboys on Sunday, a game that featured the largest deficit of Bill Belichick's head-coaching career and another subpar performance from QB Mac Jones.