NFL expanding The Smart Heart Sports Coalition

Published: Jun 01, 2023 at 09:20 AM
Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The NFL has expanded The Smart Heart Sports Coalition to 26 member organizations as it continues to advocate for all 50 states to adopt policies that will prevent high school students from fatal outcomes from sudden cardiac arrest.

The coalition was founded earlier this year in response to the life-saving emergency care provided to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. It's made up of men's and women's professional sports organizations and leading medical and advocacy groups.

The WNBA is among the latest professional sports organizations to join along with the National Women's Soccer League, Women's Tennis Association and United States Tennis Association.

The NBA, NHL and MLB have been members of the coalition since it launched in March.

"The addition of new partners to the coalition means more action, more impact and wider reach," NFL executive Jeff Miller said. "We're looking forward to building upon our initial progress and continuing to advocate for these life-saving measures at the state-level. Our clubs and league remain committed to these efforts and to student athletes across the country."

The coalition has sent letters to governors across the country, and has engaged with policymakers in several states as part of its effort to have more states adopt life-saving policies.

The league also announced Thursday during National CPR and AED Awareness Week that the NFL Foundation is launching its CPR Education Grant later this month, making available $20,000 in funding to all 32 NFL clubs for CPR and AED education and equipment.

The NFL also has partnered with the American Red Cross to offer both Hands-Only CPR education and certification opportunities across all league offices in June and throughout the summer.

