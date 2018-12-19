NFL execs pick major awards: Who's MVP? Rookies of the Year?

Reid, in his 20th season as a head coach and sixth with the Chiefs, is the outlier among all these newcomers. But executives credit him with grooming his second-year quarterback into an MVP candidate. Reid's former assistant, Nagy, led the Bears to an NFC North title in his first season. "He has instilled stability," an AFC GM said. "He's injected an offense that they're actually scoring points. And players believe in him." Reich couldn't even get an interview until he helped the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII and Josh McDaniels backed out of the Colts job, but has immediately thrust Indianapolis into playoff contention. "He's changed the culture totally in Indy," an NFC executive said. "They were a team that couldn't protect the quarterback -- now they're No. 1 in sacks per pass play, they're No. 1 on third down ... Andrew Luck hasn't played in how long? And now he's back. They're really good in the critical areas, which they were in Philly, too. They're sixth in the red zone. That's coaching."