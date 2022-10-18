Around the NFL

NFL exec Troy Vincent: 'We're not going to back off of protecting the quarterback'

Published: Oct 18, 2022 at 03:29 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The 2022 season has so far had its fair share of crucial roughing-the-passer penalties, and the topic was discussed at Tuesday's Fall League Meeting in New York.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said there was a "healthy" and "spirited" conversation surrounding that specific penalty during the football operations session. Vincent, however, maintained that the league will continue to prioritize the protection of quarterbacks.

"Everyone knows if your quarterback is not healthy, you don't have a chance to win," Vincent told reporters on Tuesday. "We're not changing the philosophy around that call. ... We're not going to back off of protecting the quarterback."

The penalty has certainly drummed up controversy this season. In Week 5, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after slinging Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground on a critical third-down late in the fourth quarter. Chris Jones' strip-sack of Derek Carr also was negated the following Monday night after it was deemed that the Chiefs defensive lineman's body weight crashed down on the Raiders QB.

Asked specifically about those two plays, Vincent said that the call on Jarrett is one you'd "not like to see" but "philosophically, you can support it."

"The game is not softer," added Vincent. "It's a different game. It's a safer game."

Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL's competition committee, told reporters on Tuesday that roughing-the-passer penalties are actually down compared to years past at this point in the season. Through Week 6, there were 53 in 2018, 59 in 2019, 43 in 2020, 52 in 2021 and 38 so far in 2022, per McKay.

"We're never going to bat 1.000 on officiating," McKay said. "We're never going to have every call that we agree with."

The league will review rouging-the-passer calls this offseason, but there will be no changes during this season, McKay said. As for making the penalty reviewable, McKay said there was a brief discussion but it appears that instituting such a rule will be an uphill climb.

Said McKay: "When you decide to review subjective fouls, then you're going to have subjective eyes on something that's already been viewed once."

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) considered day to day after MRI

Russell Wilson (hamstring) is considered day to day following an MRI on Tuesday, but is pushing to play on a short week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Veteran WR Desean Jackson returning to sign with Ravens

Wide receiver Desean Jackson, a free agent who last played in 2021 with the Raiders, is signing with the Ravens.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders coach Ron Rivera names QB Taylor Heinicke as starter vs. Packers

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announces that quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start the team's game in Week 7 against the Packers

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin: QB Kenny Pickett in concussion protocol, but will start vs. Dolphins if cleared

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Tuesday said Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol but will start versus the Dolphins in Week 7 if cleared to play.

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe quarterback Dak Prescott will have any limitations when he returns to the field against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

news

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Delanie Walker announces retirement from NFL after 14 seasons

Longtime veteran tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement after 14 seasons in the NFL. Walker spent seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

news

Packers WR Randall Cobb suffered ankle sprain, will be out 2-4 weeks

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb learned he suffered a ankle sprain instead of a fracture and will be out two to four weeks, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Tom Brady on Bucs' recent struggles: 'It's a bad day when there's more F-bombs than touchdowns'

Tom Brady speaks on his recent frustrations with the Bucs offense, including his outburst on the sidelines during the team's Week 6 loss in Pittsburgh.

news

Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury would consider giving up play-calling duties: 'Whatever it takes to win'

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has been calling plays on offense since his arrival in 2019, but the team's recent struggles have had him considering handing off those duties for the first time.

news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley on benching J.C. Jackson: 'It just wasn't good enough in the first half'

Although the Los Angeles Chargers came away with a victory against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night, head coach Brandon Staley had to bench highly paid cornerback J.C. Jackson in the second half and overtime to right the defense.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE