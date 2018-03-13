NFL Draft: Potential Malcolm Butler replacements for Patriots

The Patriots have selected only one cornerback in the first round in the Bill Belichick era (Devin McCourty in 2010). However, Jackson would be a good pick late in the first round, and an even better value early in the second round if Jackson slides to them in Round 2. Jackson wasn't expected to be very fast, and he wasn't -- he ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. His quickness and ball skills make him a likely starter in the league, though.