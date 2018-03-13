NFL Draft: Potential Malcolm Butler replacements for Patriots

Published: Mar 13, 2018 at 11:56 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

After a rather unceremonious exit from the Patriots, Malcolm Butler is moving on to the Titans. Tennessee plans to sign Butler to a five-year deal when free agency opens on Wednesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

How will the Patriots go about replacing the Super Bowl XLIX hero?

Here are a few cornerbacks -- with a round noted for when they could come off the board -- New England could consider in the 2018 NFL Draft.

NOTE: The Patriots hold two picks (Nos. 43 -- acquired from the 49ers in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade -- and 63) in the second round of the draft, so a few potential second-round corners are mentioned here.

Round 1: Josh Jackson, Iowa

The Patriots have selected only one cornerback in the first round in the Bill Belichick era (Devin McCourty in 2010). However, Jackson would be a good pick late in the first round, and an even better value early in the second round if Jackson slides to them in Round 2. Jackson wasn't expected to be very fast, and he wasn't -- he ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. His quickness and ball skills make him a likely starter in the league, though.

Round 2 (pick 43): Carlton Davis, Auburn

If the Patriots address a different position in the first round, they could pick up Davis with the mid-second round selection they received from San Francisco in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade. Davis is not the most fluid corner in the draft, but his 6-foot-1, 206-pound frame and ability to stick with receivers inside as well as down the sideline give him a chance to quickly earn a starting role.

Round 2 (pick 63): J.C. Jackson, Maryland

Jackson plays larger than you would expect at a shade under 5-foot-10, just like Butler did coming out of West Alabama. I expect Jackson will be able to handle himself against NFL receivers despite the lack of height, as he's never backed down from a tussle.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

49ers QB Trey Lance suffered fractured ankle vs. Seahawks, will undergo season-ending surgery

49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured ankle that will require season-ending surgery, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday.

news

Mitch Trubisky on Pittsburgh's chants for Kenny Pickett: 'You just block it out and play football'

Following Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Patriots, Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky reacts to the chants he heard from Pittsburgh fans wanting rookie Kenny Pickett to play.

news

Arizona State fires head coach Herm Edwards three games into 2022 season

Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards in his fifth season following an ugly home loss to Eastern Michigan and a lingering NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE