NFL Draft: Potential Allen Robinson replacements for Jaguars

Allen Robinson is heading for the Windy City. The fifth-year veteran will sign a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears when free agency opens on Wednesday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He'll provide a much-needed weapon for the Bears offense as he returns from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 1 last season. However, receiver is now a top need for the Jaguars.

How will Jacksonville replace Robinson?

Here are a few candidates -- with a round noted for when they could come off the board -- the Jaguars could consider in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Round 1: Courtland Sutton, SMU

If the Jags are looking for a big-bodied receiver at the end of the first round, Sutton is their best option. Scouts were expecting a better time than the 4.54-second 40-yard dash he ran at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he did show off the foot quickness (6.57 three-cone) that appeared on tape. Sutton is capable of beating a defender to the ball with a last-second adjustment, and if he plays with physicality, he'll be a huge steal late in Round 1.

Round 2: J'Mon Moore, Missouri

Like Robinson, Moore did not wow with his 4.60-second 40 time. But for a mid-to-late second-round pick, Moore has great potential to be a physical, strong-handed receiver who provides the same sort of dangerous threat that Robinson became in the intermediate game and red zone.

Round 3: Simmie Cobbs, Indiana

Cobbs is not an explosive athlete, coming in below average in the 40 (4.64), bench press (11 reps), vertical (30 inches), and broad jump (9 feet, 5 inches) at the combine. However, he is capable of winning downfield with late separation and is willing to do what it takes to bring in the ball. If Jacksonville coaches can get the most out of Cobbs on a play-by-play basis, they might have a great find.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.