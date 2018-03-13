NFL Draft: Potential Allen Robinson replacements for Jaguars

If the Jags are looking for a big-bodied receiver at the end of the first round, Sutton is their best option. Scouts were expecting a better time than the 4.54-second 40-yard dash he ran at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he did show off the foot quickness (6.57 three-cone) that appeared on tape. Sutton is capable of beating a defender to the ball with a last-second adjustment, and if he plays with physicality, he'll be a huge steal late in Round 1.