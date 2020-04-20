NFL draft buzz: Giants interested in Justin Herbert?

The Falcons could have good reason to take a hard look at some of the quarterbacks outside of the presumed top three at the position, because the rest look more like projects than immediate answers. That would fit well with a timeline like Atlanta's, which includes Ryan's final four years of his contract (through 2023) but also has a potential out after the 2022 season. Time spent behind the veteran could help ease the transition for a player like Jacob Eason or Jordan Love, or someone else, if the Falcons consider such a selection to be appropriate.