Lions GM: Talks regarding No. 3 pick will continue

One week after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Lions were listening to offers for the No. 3 pick, the team's general manager confirmed it.

Detroit is in business at three, where the draft will officially start getting interesting. Bob Quinn told reporters Friday the Lions have had conversations with teams interested in their pick, and those conversations will continue.

The Lions are in an interesting position. Detroit doesn't necessarily need a quarterback thanks to the presence of Matthew Stafford, who at 32 years old should still be a viable starting option for them for the foreseeable future. There are teams behind the Lions that very much need a signal-caller, though, and with the prized jewel known as Ohio State defensive end Chase Young likely gone to Washington at No. 2 overall, Detroit has a good reason to move back in exchange for a nice package of assets.

Two teams that very much could be in the running for the No. 3 pick: the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers. Between the two clubs' rosters, the best quarterback is Tyrod Taylor. The second best option is veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. There's plenty of room for either or both franchises to draft a young passer.

Such a selection can produce a player of significance. That's the goal of every team on the clock, of course. NFL Network's Stacey Dales relayed what Quinn said about Detroit's expectation, which included an interesting few words about where the team spends its selection:

Quinn sounds as if he's acutely aware of the value of his pick. His team has interviewed multiple quarterbacks, including Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert, Rapoport reported Monday. Herbert might be the second or third quarterback off the board next week.

Interviews like these could be due diligence, or they could be smokescreens. Quinn is not about to give their selection away for peanuts, especially as the pressure to outmaneuver other teams ramps up in the final week before the draft.

With this in mind, Quinn didn't tip his hand Friday. Mystique can also be a bargaining chip.

"I never go into conversations I have with other teams," Quinn said, per Dales.

The unknown prevails for now. Thursday sure is shaping up to be rather interesting.