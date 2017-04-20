NFL community reacts to release of 2017 schedule

The 2017 NFL schedule has been released. Let the party and win-picking begin. It's everyone's year.
We collected some of the best reaction tweets from around the league on Thursday evening.
The 2017 NFL schedule has been released. Let the party and win-picking begin. It's everyone's year.
We collected some of the best reaction tweets from around the league on Thursday evening.
The College Football Playoff Semifinals are in the books, and we now know it'll be No. 1 seed LSU facing No. 3 seed Clemson in January. Here are reactions from NFL players about Saturday's games.
Hundreds of thousands gathered in downtown Boston on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate with the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl parade.
NFL players and teams took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
A stunning finish in the Bears-Eagles capper to Wild Card Weekend left the football world slack-jawed, with nothing but their thumbs to communicate. We collected some of the best reaction.
Saturday of rivalry week was made for intense play and equally passionate reactions. It's no surprise then that NFL players past and present were in front of their screens to watch the action.
NFL players past and present reacted to the news of Dez Bryant's signing with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, sending their congratulations via social media. We collected the best reaction.
Get out the pancake batter, fresh-squeezed juice and flowers -- we have mothers to thank. The NFL community did its part Sunday, thanking the ever-important mothers via social media.
See how players and coaches from around the league responded to Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten calling it a career on Thursday.
The Seattle Seahawks added another Griffin to their roster in the fifth round Saturday, drafting Shaquill Griffin's brother, Shaquem Griffin.
The Jacksonville Jaguars led the Nike uniform revolution five years ago with a unique, somewhat controversial look, capped by a two-toned helmet. Say goodbye to excess, Jacksonville.
We're operating in an age of excess when it comes to football uniforms, but there's hope for the minimalist faction: Better days might be ahead. The Miami Dolphins stated as much with their new duds.
Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99
Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.