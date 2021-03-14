NFL community celebrates Drew Brees' career upon his retirement

Drew Brees is finally saying farewell to the playing field.
One of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Brees announced his expected retirement Sunday afternoon. The Saints legend left an indelible mark on not only New Orleans but the entire league. Brees walks away as the all-time leader in passing yards and second in touchdowns after a 20-year career filled with highlights and memorable moments.
Naturally, many in the NFL community and beyond responded to the news with appreciation for the future Hall of Famer.