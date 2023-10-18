Around the NFL

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell agrees to contract extension through 2027

Published: Oct 18, 2023 at 10:41 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Commissioner Roger Goodell has agreed to a new contract with the league through March 2027, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Goodell, 64, has served as commissioner since 2006 when he was elected to replaced the retiring Paul Tagliabue.

This is Goodell's fourth extension, following re-ups in 2009, 2012 and 2017.

Goodell began his NFL tenure in 1982 as an administrative intern in the league office under then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle, and his time with the league will now now extend to cover 45 years in total and 21 as the commissioner.

Goodell's time has been marked by an emphasis on creating a safer game, shepherding the NFL through a 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic in which no games were canceled and growing the game globally, highlighted by the introduction of the NFL International Series in 2007.

