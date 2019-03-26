NFL Coaches Breakfast: Cards' QB question, Zac Taylor, more

Taylor stressed that he wants to have Mixon, who missed two weeks after undergoing knee surgery in September, fresh for the stretch run at the end of the season. Perhaps impacted by his experience with Rams running back Todd Gurley in Los Angeles, where he was an assistant for the past two seasons, Taylor believes it's vital to save wear and tear on running backs whenever possible. It was refreshing to hear him also say that, while it's easy to pound one's fist on the table and declare, "We want to run the football!" it's more important for his offense to present the "illusion" of potentially running in any situation, out of any formation, to any side of the field.