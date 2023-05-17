NFL coach accelerator program to take place during Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis

NEW YORK -- In continuation of the NFL's commitment to promoting greater diversity across the NFL, the league announced plans to host a Coach Accelerator on May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis. The Spring Accelerator follows the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator and the Front Office Accelerator hosted at previous league meetings in 2022.
The Coach Accelerator aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. In a change to the nomination process this year, clubs were able to nominate those from outside of their organization.
The 40 participants this year are attending based on their high potential to be considered for a head coach position in the future. Sixteen of the participants will be returning from the May 2022 Accelerator cohort.
In addition to networking, further development of the participants is a critical component of the accelerator, with curated content sessions scheduled that will further engage each participant on the advancement of their executive leadership skills and business acumen.
"In the year since its inception, we've been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent."
"It was a great experience to be a part of the first Accelerator, and I'm excited to continue this journey," said Charles London, game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Tennessee Titans. "I look forward to networking and growing my professional development."
2023 COACH ACCELERATOR PARTICIPANTS
|Coach
|Team
|Teryl Austin
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Chris Beatty
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Marcus Brady*
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Callie Brownson
|Cleveland Browns
|Mike Caldwell*
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DeMarcus Covington*
|New England Patriots
|Ronald Curry
|New Orleans Saints
|Matt Daniels
|Minnesota Vikings
|Sean Desai
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tony Dews*
|Tennessee Titans
|Aden Durde
|Dallas Cowboys
|Jon Embree*
|Miami Dolphins
|Leslie Frazier
|--
|Jerry Gray*
|Atlanta Falcons
|Pep Hamilton
|--
|Richard Hightower
|Chicago Bears
|Frisman Jackson*
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Brian Johnson*
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jerrod Johnson
|Houston Texans
|Randy Jordan*
|Washington Commanders
|Kerry Joseph*
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cato June
|Indianapolis Colts
|Thaddeus Lewis
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Charles London*
|Tennessee Titans
|Anthony Lynn
|San Francisco 49ers
|Keenan McCardell
|Minnesota Vikings
|Thomas McGaughey*
|New York Giants
|Dave Merritt
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Scottie Montgomery
|Detroit Lions
|Jeff Nixon*
|New York Giants
|Tony Oden
|New York Jets
|Christian Parker
|Denver Broncos
|Aubrey Pleasant
|Los Angeles Rams
|Kris Richard*
|--
|Kelly Skipper
|Buffalo Bills
|Willie Taggart
|Baltimore Ravens
|Drew Terrell
|Arizona Cardinals
|Troy Walters*
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Whitt Jr.*
|Dallas Cowboys
|Greg Williams
|Green Bay Packers
*Participant was previously a part of the May 2022 program
All participants subject to change