NFL coach accelerator program to take place during Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis

Published: May 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM

NEW YORK -- In continuation of the NFL's commitment to promoting greater diversity across the NFL, the league announced plans to host a Coach Accelerator on May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis. The Spring Accelerator follows the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator and the Front Office Accelerator hosted at previous league meetings in 2022.

The Coach Accelerator aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. In a change to the nomination process this year, clubs were able to nominate those from outside of their organization.

The 40 participants this year are attending based on their high potential to be considered for a head coach position in the future. Sixteen of the participants will be returning from the May 2022 Accelerator cohort.

In addition to networking, further development of the participants is a critical component of the accelerator, with curated content sessions scheduled that will further engage each participant on the advancement of their executive leadership skills and business acumen.

"In the year since its inception, we've been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent."

"It was a great experience to be a part of the first Accelerator, and I'm excited to continue this journey," said Charles London, game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Tennessee Titans. "I look forward to networking and growing my professional development."

2023 COACH ACCELERATOR PARTICIPANTS

Table inside Article
CoachTeam
Teryl AustinPittsburgh Steelers
Chris BeattyLos Angeles Chargers
Marcus Brady*Philadelphia Eagles
Callie BrownsonCleveland Browns
Mike Caldwell*Jacksonville Jaguars
DeMarcus Covington*New England Patriots
Ronald CurryNew Orleans Saints
Matt DanielsMinnesota Vikings
Sean DesaiPhiladelphia Eagles
Tony Dews*Tennessee Titans
Aden DurdeDallas Cowboys
Jon Embree*Miami Dolphins
Leslie Frazier--
Jerry Gray*Atlanta Falcons
Pep Hamilton--
Richard HightowerChicago Bears
Frisman Jackson*Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Johnson*Philadelphia Eagles
Jerrod JohnsonHouston Texans
Randy Jordan*Washington Commanders
Kerry Joseph*Seattle Seahawks
Cato JuneIndianapolis Colts
Thaddeus LewisTampa Bay Buccaneers
Charles London*Tennessee Titans
Anthony LynnSan Francisco 49ers
Keenan McCardellMinnesota Vikings
Thomas McGaughey*New York Giants
Dave MerrittKansas City Chiefs
Scottie MontgomeryDetroit Lions
Jeff Nixon*New York Giants
Tony OdenNew York Jets
Christian ParkerDenver Broncos
Aubrey PleasantLos Angeles Rams
Kris Richard*--
Kelly SkipperBuffalo Bills
Willie TaggartBaltimore Ravens
Drew TerrellArizona Cardinals
Troy Walters*Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Whitt Jr.*Dallas Cowboys
Greg WilliamsGreen Bay Packers

*Participant was previously a part of the May 2022 program

All participants subject to change

