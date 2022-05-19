Inaugural NFL coach and front office accelerator program slated for Spring League Meeting on May 23-24 in Atlanta

May 19, 2022

As part of the NFL's ongoing commitment to promote greater coach and C-suite level diversity among clubs, the League announced plans today to host its inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator on May 23-24 at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta. The Accelerator will convene more than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects from all clubs and the League with ownership representation from all 32 clubs.

The program will provide senior women and minority prospects with leadership development sessions with football operations experts and facilitators, as well as time spent networking directly with club owners. The effort is designed to continue building a diverse hiring pipeline for future head coach and general manager positions throughout the League.

Each club nominated rising prospects to participate in the two-day Accelerator. In addition to leadership development and sessions on the business of football, attendees will engage in candid discussions on how to take the next step in becoming a coach or front office executive.

"The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion, and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices and create opportunities for advancement," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The program helps ensure that clubs receive exposure to high-performing, up-and-coming NFL talent and candidates get a chance to learn the business on a working level from team owners and executives."

"I think the Accelerator is some of the most important work the League and our committee will do all year because the potential of the program is exponential," said Owner and Chairman, Blank Family of Businesses Arthur Blank. "It's an unprecedented opportunity for emerging leaders, owners and team leadership to get to know each other better over these two days, and the relationships formed in this setting will be integral to future hiring cycles."

2022 Coach and Front Office Accelerator participants

NFL league office:

  • Dawn Aponte, SVP, Football Operations & Chief Football Administrative Officer
  • Kevin Boothe, Director, Management Council / Labor Operations
  • Kimberly Fields, SVP, Football Business Strategy / Football Operations

NFL clubs:

Arizona Cardinals

  • Quentin Harris, Vice President, Player Personnel
  • ​Vance Joseph, Defensive Coordinator

Atlanta Falcons

  • Charles London, Quarterbacks Coach
  • ​Anthony Robinson, Director of College Scouting

Baltimore Ravens

  • Chris Horton, Special Teams Coordinator

Buffalo Bills

  • Terrance Gray, Assistant Director of Player Personnel
  • Eric Washington, Senior Defensive Assistant / Defensive Line Coach

Carolina Panthers

  • Jeff Nixon, Assistant Head Coach, Offense
  • ​Samir Suleiman, Vice President of Football Administration

Chicago Bears

  • Ian Cunningham, Assistant General Manager
  • ​Alan Williams, Defensive Coordinator

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Trey Brown, Scout
  • ​Troy Walters, Wide Receivers Coach

Cleveland Browns

  • Glenn Cook, Vice President, Player Personnel
  • ​Joe Woods, Defensive Coordinator

Dallas Cowboys

  • Chris Vaughn, Assistant Director of College Scouting
  • ​Joe Whitt Jr., Defensive Passing Game Coordinator / Secondary Coach

Denver Broncos

  • Ejiro Evero, Defensive Coordinator
  • ​Kelly Kleine, Executive Director of Football Operations / Special Advisor to the General Manager

Detroit Lions

  • Ray Agnew, Assistant General Manager
  • ​Aaron Glenn, Defensive Coordinator

Green Bay Packers

  • Jerry Gray, Defensive Backs Coach / Passing Game Coordinator
  • ​Richmond Williams, Director of Pro Personnel

Houston Texans

  • Pep Hamilton, Offensive Coordinator
  • ​Mozique McCurtis, National Scout

Indianapolis Colts

  • Marcus Brady, Offensive Coordinator
  • ​Morocco Brown, Director of College Scouting

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Mike Caldwell, Defensive Coordinator
  • ​Regis Eller, Director of Pro Scouting

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Eric Bieniemy, Offensive Coordinator
  • ​Tim Terry, Senior Director of Pro Scouting

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Dwayne Joseph, Director of Pro Personnel

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Renaldo Hill, Defensive Coordinator
  • ​JoJo Wooden, Director of Player Personnel

Los Angeles Rams

  • Thomas Brown, Assistant Head Coach / Tight Ends Coach
  • ​Ray Farmer, Senior Personnel Executive

Miami Dolphins

  • Marvin Allen, Assistant General Manager
  • ​Jon Embree, Assistant Head Coach / Tight Ends Coach

Minnesota Vikings

  • Chris Blanco, Assistant Director of Pro Scouting
  • ​Chisom Opara, National Scout

New England Patriots

  • Steve Cargile, Pro Scouting Director
  • ​DeMarcus Covington, Defensive Line Coach

New Orleans Saints

  • Khai Harley, Vice President of Football Administration
  • ​Kris Richard, Co-Defensive Coordinator / Secondary Coach

New York Giants

  • Brandon Brown, Assistant General Manager
  • ​Thomas McGaughey, Special Teams Coordinator

New York Jets

  • Chad Alexander, Director, Player Personnel
  • ​Ron Middleton, Tight Ends Coach

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Brian Johnson, Quarterbacks Coach
  • ​Jeff Scott, Director of Football Operations

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Frisman Jackson, Wide Receivers Coach

San Francisco 49ers

  • Ran Carthon, Director of Player Personnel

Seattle Seahawks

  • Alonzo Highsmith, Senior Executive Advisor to the General Manager
  • ​Kerry Joseph, Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Jacqueline Davidson, Director of Football Research
  • ​Byron Leftwich, Offensive Coordinator

Tennessee Titans

  • Tony Dews, Running Backs Coach
  • ​Brian Gardner, Director of Pro Scouting

Washington Commanders

  • Randy Jordan, Running Backs Coach
  • ​Eric Stokes, Senior Director of Player Personnel

*Participants subject to change

