NFL Career Tours player development program launches

The NFL has partnered with the Fifth Season and Hidden Empire film groups, Nike, and Interscope Records.

The program kicks off next week in Los Angeles with 18 players, including Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith, going to work with Fifth Season and Hidden Empire to gain an all-access look into all facets of the entertainment industry, including acting, casting for roles, directing, financing, producing, and distributing movies.

"The opportunity to better myself outside football from a professional standpoint, I think it's extremely important," Smith said on the AP Pro Football Podcast.