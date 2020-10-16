NFL bold predictions, Week 6: Texans upset unbeaten Titans

Joe Thomas: Week 6 gives us gem as the Packers' No. 2-ranked total offense takes on the Bucs' No. 2-ranked total defense. The result: Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones won't be contained. The veteran QB throws for 350 yards and four TDs while Jones rushes for another in a close victory that sends the Bucs on a two-game losing skid.

James Jones: Coming off a dominant victory over Buffalo, the Tennessee Titans are one of two AFC teams still unbeaten. Does their win streak end against the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday? The crystal ball says yes! Deshaun Watson﻿, J.J. Watt and the Texans finally string together a complete game in all phases to knock off the division-leading Titans and win their second game in as many weeks.

Marc Ross: Recently removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and expected to start for the Patriots on Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos, Cam Newton gets his Comeback Player of the Year campaign back on track. He leads New England to a double-digit win in dominant fashion by throwing three touchdowns -- something he hasn't done since Week 10 of 2018, when his Panthers lost to Detroit.

DeAngelo Hall: The Dallas Cowboys are dead last in scoring defense (36.0) this season. But the unit starts to turn the corner in Week 6 by playing lights out against the Arizona Cardinals, holding Kyler Murray and Co. to 20 points or less for the first time this season. It's a huge win dedicated to their injured quarterback Dak Prescott﻿.